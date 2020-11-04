Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.78. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.