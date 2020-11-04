Meridian Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Meridian alerts:

MRBK opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.