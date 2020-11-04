Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $2,005,400.00. Insiders sold 144,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,328 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

