Michelle S. Hickox Sells 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IBTX stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

