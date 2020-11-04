Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCHP opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $116.56.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

