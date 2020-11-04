Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at $647,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.