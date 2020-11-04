MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Achieves $356,652.11

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $356,652.11 and $590.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.