Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires C$39,600.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 374,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,302.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$8,976.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$15,708.00.

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 41.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

