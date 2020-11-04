Misonix (MSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Misonix has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSON. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Misonix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

