Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.15. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. Moderna has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,495 shares of company stock valued at $45,199,653 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.