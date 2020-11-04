Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock particularly got a boost from top and bottom line beat in third-quarter 2020. This marked the company’s fifth straight earnings surprise and second consecutive sales beat. Earnings benefited from favorable net pricing in the United States and Canada, cost savings, and lower MG&A expenses. Moreover, it is on track with its revitalization plan by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It is focused on building strength of its iconic core brands, growing above-premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in capabilities to drive top line growth. However, sales declined year over year on unfavorable channel mix across major markets and soft financial volume owing to on-premise restrictions due to the pandemic”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 373.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 750,165 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 384,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

