Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

