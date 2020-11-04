Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.10 Price Target

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €24.10 ($28.35) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.01 ($27.07).

Shares of CS stock opened at €14.91 ($17.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.57 and a 200-day moving average of €16.66. AXA SA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

