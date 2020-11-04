Morgan Stanley Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $14.70

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.18. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 267,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

