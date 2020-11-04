Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

