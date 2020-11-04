Narrative (NRVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Narrative has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $26,357.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.