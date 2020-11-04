NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative net margin of 6,029.21% and a negative return on equity of 227.45%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NASDAQ:MYSZ will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NASDAQ:MYSZ in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

