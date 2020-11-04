National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.24.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$15.36 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of -26.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

