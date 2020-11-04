National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

