National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in National Retail Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.