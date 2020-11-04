National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.