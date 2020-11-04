National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE NSA opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.15 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

