National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYE opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

