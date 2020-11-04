Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Upland Software stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,522,274.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

