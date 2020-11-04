Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Secur.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Secur. in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:NSCO opened at $4.23 on Monday. Nesco has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.03.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

