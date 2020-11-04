Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 97,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $304,680.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 20,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $65,398.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 937,663 shares of company stock worth $3,110,661. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

