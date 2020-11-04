NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 1,500 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $969.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

