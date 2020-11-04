Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.