NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

EGOV opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 83.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 109,565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in NIC by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 969,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,254,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

