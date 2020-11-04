Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nintendo stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. Nintendo had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 39.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $262,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

