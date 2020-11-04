NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 82.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 49.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NiSource by 39.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,611,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE NI opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

