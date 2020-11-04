NMI (NMIH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

