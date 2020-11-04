No BS Crypto Hits Market Cap of $13,449.74 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $13,449.74 and approximately $965.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.03688047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00200216 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

NOBS is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,183,331,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,795,271 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

