North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $14.90 Average PT from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

