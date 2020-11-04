Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

