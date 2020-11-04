NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.31-0.35 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.31-0.35 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLOK stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

