Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli Sells 3,924 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NWFL stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth $293,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.