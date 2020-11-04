Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Novartis by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

