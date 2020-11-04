Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

