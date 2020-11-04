Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,265.8 days.

NVZMF opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.