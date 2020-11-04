NRG Energy (NRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.