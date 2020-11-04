Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

DCMYY has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA downgraded Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ntt Docomo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Ntt Docomo stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ntt Docomo has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

