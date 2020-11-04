NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NS stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

