nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

