Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of OMP stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.