OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

