Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 11.7%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 1,178,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 983,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 860,700 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 423,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

