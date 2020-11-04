OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

