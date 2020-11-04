Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

