OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

OneMain has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.